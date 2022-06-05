Residents young - and young at heart - gathered for a street party in the heart of Stamford.

The Barn Hill party on Sunday saw tables put out across the cobbles and swathed in Union Jack cloths and bunting.

People brought out armloads of homemade goodies, including a Platinum pudding, scones with jam and cream, asparagus sandwiches and huge quiches.

Residents at the party

Bottles of bubbly were uncorked for a toast to the Queen and residents joined in a rendition of Sweet Caroline, the Neil Diamond hit.

Earlier heavy rain had cleared, and despite a chilly air for June, people kept a British stiff upper lip and kept out the cold with good conversation and food.

Residents of the Barn Hill area of Stamford enjoyed food and drinks outside

The tables were decorated in red, white and blue

Bubbly corks were popped in the street and a toast made to the Queen

Delicious summer dishes were shared

It was a chance for people to catch up and chat

Tables were laid out on the cobbles

The rain had eased enough for people to sit outside

Amazing cakes and desserts were made