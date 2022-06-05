Barn Hill Jubilee street party in Stamford
Published: 19:12, 05 June 2022
| Updated: 19:16, 05 June 2022
Residents young - and young at heart - gathered for a street party in the heart of Stamford.
The Barn Hill party on Sunday saw tables put out across the cobbles and swathed in Union Jack cloths and bunting.
People brought out armloads of homemade goodies, including a Platinum pudding, scones with jam and cream, asparagus sandwiches and huge quiches.
Bottles of bubbly were uncorked for a toast to the Queen and residents joined in a rendition of Sweet Caroline, the Neil Diamond hit.
Earlier heavy rain had cleared, and despite a chilly air for June, people kept a British stiff upper lip and kept out the cold with good conversation and food.