Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Barn Hill Jubilee street party in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 19:12, 05 June 2022
 | Updated: 19:16, 05 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Residents young - and young at heart - gathered for a street party in the heart of Stamford.

The Barn Hill party on Sunday saw tables put out across the cobbles and swathed in Union Jack cloths and bunting.

People brought out armloads of homemade goodies, including a Platinum pudding, scones with jam and cream, asparagus sandwiches and huge quiches.

Residents at the party
Residents at the party

Bottles of bubbly were uncorked for a toast to the Queen and residents joined in a rendition of Sweet Caroline, the Neil Diamond hit.

Earlier heavy rain had cleared, and despite a chilly air for June, people kept a British stiff upper lip and kept out the cold with good conversation and food.

Residents of the Barn Hill area of Stamford enjoyed food and drinks outside
Residents of the Barn Hill area of Stamford enjoyed food and drinks outside
The tables were decorated in red, white and blue
The tables were decorated in red, white and blue
Bubbly corks were popped in the street and a toast made to the Queen
Bubbly corks were popped in the street and a toast made to the Queen
Delicious summer dishes were shared
Delicious summer dishes were shared
It was a chance for people to catch up and chat
It was a chance for people to catch up and chat
Tables were laid out on the cobbles
Tables were laid out on the cobbles
The rain had eased enough for people to sit outside
The rain had eased enough for people to sit outside
Amazing cakes and desserts were made
Amazing cakes and desserts were made
People wore Union Jack hats
People wore Union Jack hats
Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE