Saturday night’s performance from Billy Ocean, with special guest Heather Small, was probably the ‘best ever’, according to the event promoter.

Around 6,500 enjoyed 69-year-old R&B singer Billy, who has been in the industry for some 50 years and is best known for hits such as ‘Suddenly, Caribbean Queen and When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

Heather Small is best known as the voice of the 90s dance band M-People, who arose out of the Manchester club scene, and hit the big time with the first album Northern Soul, which produced the hits Colour My Life, How Can I Love You More, Some Day and Excited.

Since 2000, Heather has mainly performed solo and last year, the acclaimed 54-year-old celebrated 25 years in the music industry.

Colin Ward, managing director and concert promoter for Spalding-based Live Promotions Events Ltd, has also been involved in the music industry for 50 years.

He said after Saturday’s performances: “It was a cracking show. We have been promoting concerts at Burghley House for about ten years. I think it was possibly our most successful to date.”

“The blend of the two artists appealed to the audience really well. Everyone knows all their hits.

“Although it was a dreadful day weatherwise, the rain cleared up in the evening and the atmosphere was electric. Everybody was in a good mood and partying.

“Because of the nature of the music we had more of a mature audience, but there was a lot of young people as well.”

Colin continued: “At the end of the night, I know Billy Ocean was in a rush to get out because he was flying to Australia, but I thought it was one of the best audiences we have ever had.

“If I could wave a magic wand, I would bring the same show back next year, but we plan for different artists.”

Colin said it was too soon to say who was coming next year, but he was presently looking at the photos of artists who could perform at Burghley House.

He added the Stamford-based children’s brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope staged a collection, featuring people dressed as fairies.

