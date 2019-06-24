Home   News   Article

Rolls Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts Club holds rally at Burghley Park in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:58, 24 June 2019
 | Updated: 13:00, 24 June 2019

The Rolls Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts Club held its Annual Rally at Burghley Park in Stamford over the weekend.

The event is the highlight of the club's year and attracts members and visitors from France, Switzerland and Sweden, and as far afield as America, Australia and New Zealand.

The largest Rolls Royce and Bentley gathering in the world, this year it drew a record number of vehicles - around 700 over the three days - and featured a parade to celebrate the centenary of Bentley Motors Limited, as well as a Hurricane flypast.

For those who are into cars there were seminars, while the event also offered family entertainment and refreshments.

Lisa Alderson, membership manager for the enthusiasts' club, said: "The rain held off and everyone was in good spirits.

"We had a swing band on the Saturday and the club shop almost sold out of merchandise and memorabilia.

"It's so popular with enthusiasts that people even ship their cars over from abroad to take part.

"Some of the attraction is that if they win a first prize it's not only prestigious, but they can also significantly increase the value of their vehicles."

Judging in a variety of classes took place on the Sunday and was followed by a parade of the winning cars.

With visitors from Stamford and the surrounding areas coming along to see the spectacle, the club membership of 9,000 was given a boost as more people joined over.

The weekend has already been set for next year's Rolls Royce and Bentley rally, which will be held for the fourth year running at Burghley Park on Friday June 19 until Sunday 21, 2020.

