Burghley 7 race brings more than 1,000 runners through Stamford
About 1,500 people and more than 50 Stamford Striders ran the Burghley 7 race yesterday (Sunday).
Classed as a road race, the route began near Burghley Park's Bottle Lodges before crossing Stamford Town Bridge twice and heading out to Pilsgate, returning to the park to cross the Lion Bridge and finish in front of Burghley House.
The event - one of the biggest in the area's sporting calendar - was well supported in the park and in town, and the 2nd Stamford Scouts helped out as volunteers providing runners with drinks at two water stations on the route.
Mark Popple led the Stamford club members home in ninth position and with a time of 39:46 - a couple of minutes behind race winner and former pro-triathlete Elliot Smales.
Hannah Rounds was first woman for Stamford Striders and fourth woman overall in 46:03 and came first in her category (F30-34).
Katie Arnold was seventh woman overall and Suzanne Moon was first in her category (F45-49).
Stamford Striders' results were as follows :
Mark Popple 39:46
Martin Minchin 43:07
Sam Barrett 43:55
Gareth Williams 44:52
Mike Chapman 45:05
Hannah Rounds 46:03
Neil Lakin 46:31
Marcus Brown 47:27
Nick Wells 48:53
Katie Arnold 49:35
Adam Fenn 49:58
Nicolas Bertrand 50:13
Suzanne Moon 50:35
Tony Anderson 51:15
Sarah Arthur 51:22
Chris Deadman 51:52
Tony Comber 52:46
Craig Tilley 53:25
Caroline Gasper 55:01
Stuart Bean 55:08
Cheryl Allibone 56:39
Michael O'Connell 57:19
Laura Bailey 57:43
Adelina Sharman 57:44
Alison Cato 58:00
Simon Carr 58:35
Lesley Beckingham 59:04
Amy Hodgson 59:17
Paula Short 59:44
Chris Lockett 1:01:01
Steve Crooks 1:01:15
Sarah Sharp 1:02:27
Magnus Windsor 1:02:50
Rob Glover 1:02:58
David Ogg 1:03:11
Daniel Bell 1:03:17
Darren Scott 1:03:17
Emma Gower 01:03:44
Rupert Clifton 1:03:59
Barbara Narey 1:04:30
Ian Sharp 1:06:06
Mandy Lawson 1:06:38
Abbie Mann 1:06:40
Anna Rugg 1:07:09
Caroline Geddes 1:08:17
Sarah Blackmore 1:08:17
Mark Johnstone 1:08:19
Vanessa Winters 1:13:47
Linda Brown 1:17:04
Hannah Lingard 1:17:28
Sarah Egginton 1:18:57
Alan Gray 1:19:21
Bret Allibone 1:21:35