Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Burghley 7 race brings more than 1,000 runners through Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:11, 13 March 2023
 | Updated: 10:14, 13 March 2023

About 1,500 people and more than 50 Stamford Striders ran the Burghley 7 race yesterday (Sunday).

Classed as a road race, the route began near Burghley Park's Bottle Lodges before crossing Stamford Town Bridge twice and heading out to Pilsgate, returning to the park to cross the Lion Bridge and finish in front of Burghley House.

The event - one of the biggest in the area's sporting calendar - was well supported in the park and in town, and the 2nd Stamford Scouts helped out as volunteers providing runners with drinks at two water stations on the route.

The Burghley 7 is one of the biggest sporting events in Stamford
The Burghley 7 is one of the biggest sporting events in Stamford

Mark Popple led the Stamford club members home in ninth position and with a time of 39:46 - a couple of minutes behind race winner and former pro-triathlete Elliot Smales.

Hannah Rounds was first woman for Stamford Striders and fourth woman overall in 46:03 and came first in her category (F30-34).

Katie Arnold was seventh woman overall and Suzanne Moon was first in her category (F45-49).

Runners at the start of the race, in High Street St Martin's
Runners at the start of the race, in High Street St Martin's
The run takes in Stamford Town Bridge and Burghley Park
The run takes in Stamford Town Bridge and Burghley Park
Support on the town bridge
Support on the town bridge
Stamford Strider Craig Tilley
Stamford Strider Craig Tilley
Stamford Strider Katie Arnold
Stamford Strider Katie Arnold
Runners from a great many clubs took part
Runners from a great many clubs took part
Runners from a great many clubs took part
Runners from a great many clubs took part
Stamford Striders Darren Scott and Daniel Bell
Stamford Striders Darren Scott and Daniel Bell
Carolyn Sayers from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club
Carolyn Sayers from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club
Stamford Strider Neil Lakin crosses Lion Bridge in Burghley Park
Stamford Strider Neil Lakin crosses Lion Bridge in Burghley Park
Marcus Brown crosses Lion Bridge in Burghley Park
Marcus Brown crosses Lion Bridge in Burghley Park
Stamford Striders Adam Fenn and Nicolas Bertrand
Stamford Striders Adam Fenn and Nicolas Bertrand
Sam Barrett in number 3022
Sam Barrett in number 3022
Stamford Strider Simon Carr
Stamford Strider Simon Carr
Alex Parker blows a kiss to the crowd
Alex Parker blows a kiss to the crowd
Crowds lines the streets to cheer people on
Crowds lines the streets to cheer people on
Neil Lakin looks comfortable at the finish
Neil Lakin looks comfortable at the finish
Neil Lakin, Katie Arnold and Sarah Arthur from Stamford Striders
Neil Lakin, Katie Arnold and Sarah Arthur from Stamford Striders
Stamford Strider Mark Popple
Stamford Strider Mark Popple
Stamford Strider Rob Glover
Stamford Strider Rob Glover
Stamford Strider Tony Anderson
Stamford Strider Tony Anderson
The event has a lovely atmosphere
The event has a lovely atmosphere
Race winner Elliot Smales - a former pro-triathlete and ironman
Race winner Elliot Smales - a former pro-triathlete and ironman
About 1,500 runners took part
About 1,500 runners took part
Burghley 7 2023
Burghley 7 2023
The race route began with a fast downhill section
The race route began with a fast downhill section
People were in good spirits
People were in good spirits
Stamford Strider Nicolas Bertrand nears the finish
Stamford Strider Nicolas Bertrand nears the finish
Burghley 7 2023
Burghley 7 2023
Stamford Strider Marcus Brown
Stamford Strider Marcus Brown
There was great support around the course
There was great support around the course
Stamford Strider Caroline Gasper
Stamford Strider Caroline Gasper
Adelina Sharman from Stamford Striders
Adelina Sharman from Stamford Striders
Stamford Strider Adam Fenn
Stamford Strider Adam Fenn
Runners pour through High Street St Martin's
Runners pour through High Street St Martin's

Stamford Striders' results were as follows :

Mark Popple 39:46

Martin Minchin 43:07

Sam Barrett 43:55

Gareth Williams 44:52

Mike Chapman 45:05

Hannah Rounds 46:03

Neil Lakin 46:31

Marcus Brown 47:27

Nick Wells 48:53

Katie Arnold 49:35

Adam Fenn 49:58

Nicolas Bertrand 50:13

Suzanne Moon 50:35

Tony Anderson 51:15

Sarah Arthur 51:22

Chris Deadman 51:52

Tony Comber 52:46

Craig Tilley 53:25

Caroline Gasper 55:01

Stuart Bean 55:08

Cheryl Allibone 56:39

Michael O'Connell 57:19

Laura Bailey 57:43

Adelina Sharman 57:44

Alison Cato 58:00

Simon Carr 58:35

Lesley Beckingham 59:04

Amy Hodgson 59:17

Paula Short 59:44

Chris Lockett 1:01:01

Steve Crooks 1:01:15

Sarah Sharp 1:02:27

Magnus Windsor 1:02:50

Rob Glover 1:02:58

David Ogg 1:03:11

Daniel Bell 1:03:17

Darren Scott 1:03:17

Emma Gower 01:03:44

Rupert Clifton 1:03:59

Barbara Narey 1:04:30

Ian Sharp 1:06:06

Mandy Lawson 1:06:38

Abbie Mann 1:06:40

Anna Rugg 1:07:09

Caroline Geddes 1:08:17

Sarah Blackmore 1:08:17

Mark Johnstone 1:08:19

Vanessa Winters 1:13:47

Linda Brown 1:17:04

Hannah Lingard 1:17:28

Sarah Egginton 1:18:57

Alan Gray 1:19:21

Bret Allibone 1:21:35

Athletics Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE