About 1,500 people and more than 50 Stamford Striders ran the Burghley 7 race yesterday (Sunday).

Classed as a road race, the route began near Burghley Park's Bottle Lodges before crossing Stamford Town Bridge twice and heading out to Pilsgate, returning to the park to cross the Lion Bridge and finish in front of Burghley House.

The event - one of the biggest in the area's sporting calendar - was well supported in the park and in town, and the 2nd Stamford Scouts helped out as volunteers providing runners with drinks at two water stations on the route.

The Burghley 7 is one of the biggest sporting events in Stamford

Mark Popple led the Stamford club members home in ninth position and with a time of 39:46 - a couple of minutes behind race winner and former pro-triathlete Elliot Smales.

Hannah Rounds was first woman for Stamford Striders and fourth woman overall in 46:03 and came first in her category (F30-34).

Katie Arnold was seventh woman overall and Suzanne Moon was first in her category (F45-49).

Runners at the start of the race, in High Street St Martin's

The run takes in Stamford Town Bridge and Burghley Park

Support on the town bridge

Stamford Strider Craig Tilley

Stamford Strider Katie Arnold

Runners from a great many clubs took part

Stamford Striders Darren Scott and Daniel Bell

Carolyn Sayers from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club

Stamford Strider Neil Lakin crosses Lion Bridge in Burghley Park

Marcus Brown crosses Lion Bridge in Burghley Park

Stamford Striders Adam Fenn and Nicolas Bertrand

Sam Barrett in number 3022

Stamford Strider Simon Carr

Alex Parker blows a kiss to the crowd

Crowds lines the streets to cheer people on

Neil Lakin looks comfortable at the finish

Neil Lakin, Katie Arnold and Sarah Arthur from Stamford Striders

Stamford Strider Mark Popple

Stamford Strider Rob Glover

Stamford Strider Tony Anderson

The event has a lovely atmosphere

Race winner Elliot Smales - a former pro-triathlete and ironman

About 1,500 runners took part

Burghley 7 2023

The race route began with a fast downhill section

People were in good spirits

Stamford Strider Nicolas Bertrand nears the finish

Stamford Strider Marcus Brown

There was great support around the course

Stamford Strider Caroline Gasper

Adelina Sharman from Stamford Striders

Stamford Strider Adam Fenn

Runners pour through High Street St Martin's

Stamford Striders' results were as follows :

Mark Popple 39:46

Martin Minchin 43:07

Sam Barrett 43:55

Gareth Williams 44:52

Mike Chapman 45:05

Hannah Rounds 46:03

Neil Lakin 46:31

Marcus Brown 47:27

Nick Wells 48:53

Katie Arnold 49:35

Adam Fenn 49:58

Nicolas Bertrand 50:13

Suzanne Moon 50:35

Tony Anderson 51:15

Sarah Arthur 51:22

Chris Deadman 51:52

Tony Comber 52:46

Craig Tilley 53:25

Caroline Gasper 55:01

Stuart Bean 55:08

Cheryl Allibone 56:39

Michael O'Connell 57:19

Laura Bailey 57:43

Adelina Sharman 57:44

Alison Cato 58:00

Simon Carr 58:35

Lesley Beckingham 59:04

Amy Hodgson 59:17

Paula Short 59:44

Chris Lockett 1:01:01

Steve Crooks 1:01:15

Sarah Sharp 1:02:27

Magnus Windsor 1:02:50

Rob Glover 1:02:58

David Ogg 1:03:11

Daniel Bell 1:03:17

Darren Scott 1:03:17

Emma Gower 01:03:44

Rupert Clifton 1:03:59

Barbara Narey 1:04:30

Ian Sharp 1:06:06

Mandy Lawson 1:06:38

Abbie Mann 1:06:40

Anna Rugg 1:07:09

Caroline Geddes 1:08:17

Sarah Blackmore 1:08:17

Mark Johnstone 1:08:19

Vanessa Winters 1:13:47

Linda Brown 1:17:04

Hannah Lingard 1:17:28

Sarah Egginton 1:18:57

Alan Gray 1:19:21

Bret Allibone 1:21:35