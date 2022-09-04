The Burghley Horse Trials is underway, with thousands of people at the event.

Today marks the last day of the four-day event near Stamford.

The absence of the world-famous three-day eventing competition left a huge hole in the British sporting calendar for the last two years Covid-19 precautions forced organisers to cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions.

Burghley Horse Trials 2022

People travel from all over the country to see the world’s best horse and rider combinations in action who will be fighting for a Burghley record prize fund of £323,500, including £100,000 for the winners.

A large number of stalls is also a hit with shoppers.

Here are some pictures which have been captured from the event so far.

