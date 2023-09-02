Home   News   Article

Photos from Cross Country Saturday at Burghley Horse Trials 2023

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 15:47, 02 September 2023

The cross country event is traditionally the most popular day of the Burghley Horse Trials.

And this year riders and visitors to the event on the edge of Stamford were treated to warm, dry weather and sunny spells.

This ensured a terrific turnout for the third day of the four-day equestrian event, which features a cross country ride around a course designed by Californian Derek di Grazia.

Crowds of people on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Harriet Edwards takes a selfie in front of Burghley House on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Huge crowds watch Greta Mason riding Cooley For Sure on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Crowds on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Jessica Phoenix on Wabbit on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
A man and his dog on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Jennie Saville on FE Lifestyle on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
A lady giving instructions using a megaphone on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Harry Meade on Cavalier Crystal on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Crowds on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
A lady puts the scores on the results board on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Jennie Saville on FE Lifestyle on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Crowds of people on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Two ladies enjoying the day on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Zara Tindall on Class Affair gets some advice from her father Captain Mark Phillips on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Zara Tindall, who is riding Class Affair in the event, seen on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Huge crowds on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Greta Mason riding Cooley For Sure on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Greta Mason riding Cooley For Sure on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials.
Greta Mason riding Cooley For Sure on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Zara Tindall on Class Affair gets some advice from her father Captain Mark Phillips on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
Zara Tindall, who is riding Class Affair in the event, seen on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott
To purchase event photos taken by Paul Marriott visit www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

They are available as downloads, or to order as prints.

