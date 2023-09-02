Photos from Cross Country Saturday at Burghley Horse Trials 2023
Published: 15:47, 02 September 2023
The cross country event is traditionally the most popular day of the Burghley Horse Trials.
And this year riders and visitors to the event on the edge of Stamford were treated to warm, dry weather and sunny spells.
This ensured a terrific turnout for the third day of the four-day equestrian event, which features a cross country ride around a course designed by Californian Derek di Grazia.
To purchase event photos taken by Paul Marriott visit www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk
They are available as downloads, or to order as prints.