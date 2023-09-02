The cross country event is traditionally the most popular day of the Burghley Horse Trials.

And this year riders and visitors to the event on the edge of Stamford were treated to warm, dry weather and sunny spells.

This ensured a terrific turnout for the third day of the four-day equestrian event, which features a cross country ride around a course designed by Californian Derek di Grazia.

Crowds of people on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Harriet Edwards takes a selfie in front of Burghley House on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Huge crowds watch Greta Mason riding Cooley For Sure on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Jessica Phoenix on Wabbit on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Jennie Saville on FE Lifestyle on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

A lady giving instructions using a megaphone on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Harry Meade on Cavalier Crystal on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Jennie Saville on FE Lifestyle on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Zara Tindall on Class Affair gets some advice from her father Captain Mark Phillips on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

Greta Mason riding Cooley For Sure on Day Three (Cross Country) of The Defender Burghley Horse trials. Photo: Paul Marriott

