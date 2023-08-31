The grounds of Burghley House were bustling with people on the first day of the annual horse trials.

Tradestands, a number of which are Stamford and Rutland based, opened at 9am today (Thursday, August 31) as Harry Meade on horse Away Cruising kicked off the dressage competition.

Crowds of people gathered for the LeMieux Pony Club Jumping while others lined up to take part in the Defender experience.

Spectators watch a big screen at the Defender Burghley Horse trials

And no one went hungry as there are more than 100 street food vendors with snacks including wood-fired pizza, tacos, churros, Greek wraps and loaded fries.

Photographer Paul Marriott captured some of the highlights from day one of the event.

Zara Tindall on Class Affair at The Defender Burghley Horse trials

A Land Rover drives through water

Zara Tindall at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford

Zara Tindall after dressage at the Defender Burghley Horse trials

A dog carried around in a backsling

Land Rovers at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in

Thousands of people have come to Stamford for the event

People sat down to take a break from shopping

Dogs were welcome

A busy day at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford

Wills Oakden on Oughterard Cooley in the dressage at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

Spectators arrive early at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

Crowds watch the dressage at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023.

Oliver Townend on Tregilder waves to the crowd at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

A member of the Cottesmore club competes in the Pony Club Team competition at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

A member of the Cottesmore club competes in the Pony Club Team competition at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

A member of the Cottesmore club competes in the Pony Club Team competition at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

Competitors in the Pony Club events walk the course at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

Wills Oakden on Oughterard Cooley in the dressage at The Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 31st August, 2023. Photo: Paul Marriott

