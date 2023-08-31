The grounds of Burghley House were bustling with people on the first day of the annual horse trials.
Tradestands, a number of which are Stamford and Rutland based, opened at 9am today (Thursday, August 31) as Harry Meade on horse Away Cruising kicked off the dressage competition.
Crowds of people gathered for the LeMieux Pony Club Jumping while others lined up to take part in the Defender experience.
And no one went hungry as there are more than 100 street food vendors with snacks including wood-fired pizza, tacos, churros, Greek wraps and loaded fries.
Photographer Paul Marriott captured some of the highlights from day one of the event.
