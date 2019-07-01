Home   News   Article

Photos from Malcolm Sargent Primary School fete 2019

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:45, 01 July 2019
 Updated: 12:47, 01 July 2019

Soaring temperatures on Saturday (June 29) made a Stamford school fete a cool place to be - thanks to plenty of fun, games and things to do.

From fairground rides to football skills and adopting toys to a traditional tombola, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some photos taken at the event by Mercury photographer Alan Walters.

