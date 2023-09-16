Photos from Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2023
Published: 12:34, 16 September 2023
Ten winners were crowned during a memorable Mercury Business Awards.
The awards ceremony was hosted at Rutland Hall Hotel last night (Friday, September 16) and featured singing waiters, dhol drummers and a fire eater to entertain guests.
As well as recognising the best of local business, the event also raised more than £1,300 for Stamford charity Bumps and Beyond.
Here are some photos from the evening.
Photos can be bought and viewed here: https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/p136637420
A special supplement will be in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury, out on Friday, September 22, in newsagents and on the IM News app.