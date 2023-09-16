Ten winners were crowned during a memorable Mercury Business Awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted at Rutland Hall Hotel last night (Friday, September 16) and featured singing waiters, dhol drummers and a fire eater to entertain guests.

As well as recognising the best of local business, the event also raised more than £1,300 for Stamford charity Bumps and Beyond.

Here are some photos from the evening.

Birch Tree Cafe receives the Best New Start-Up award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Lamberts is named Best Independent Retailer at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

The Blonde Beet receives the Business Innovation award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

The Blonde Beet receives the Environmental Champion award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Birch Tree Cafe is named Best Social Enterprise at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

The award winners at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

MindSpace Stamford receives the Team of the Year award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Mark Hastings, of i10 Limited, is named Businessperson of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Radfield Home Care receives the Customer Care award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Green Oakham Dental Care is named Small Business of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

MorePeople is named Large Business of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

