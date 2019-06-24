Home   News   Article

Rock on the Rec 2019 photos: pictures from Stamford Festival

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:48, 24 June 2019
 | Updated: 11:00, 24 June 2019

Rock on the Rec attracted the crowds to Stamford on Sunday, with a line-up of bands plus a Harley Davidson parade and family entertainment.

Playing from midday until 7pm on Stamford Recreation Ground were quirky blues band Risky Trick, JamRoom, Stamford-based Latin rock band Los Cajones, Rebel Soul, Clarksdale Contract and Pembroke Tenneson.

The event, with photos below by Mercury photographer Lee Hellwing, was organised by Stamford and District Lions Club as part of the Stamford Festival.

