A seven-mile running race through Stamford and Burghley Park brought a bumper turn-out on Sunday (March 13).

The event attracted more than 1,400 runners including dozens of Stamford Striders and competitors from other clubs across the region.

Starting near Burghley Park's 'Bottle Lodges' gates, participants ran down High Street St Martin's before turning on Stamford town bridge to follow the river and then back into Burghley Park towards Pilsgate.