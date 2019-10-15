Home   News   Article

Firefighters in Stamford High Street and St Paul's Street after electrical fault caused power cut in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:26, 15 October 2019
 | Updated: 11:59, 15 October 2019

Firefighters attended an electrical fault in Stamford High Street this morning (October 15).

They were called to the junction of St Paul's Street after an underground cable melted through its insulation. This resulted in Marks and Spencer, Johnsons Cleaners and the Sewing Room closing to customers.

These photos were taken by reporter Maddy Baillie.

An electrical fault detected at St Paul's Street and High Street, Stamford

