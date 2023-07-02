These incredible photos show the moment a sparrowhawk captured its lunch.

The bird of prey dropped into a garden on the Elsea Park estate in Bourne at just after 1pm on Saturday (July 1), where a group of unsuspecting fledgling starlings were feeding.

Most got away but one was not so lucky and engaged in a tussle lasting about five minutes as it tried to escape the sparrowhawk’s clutches.

A sparrowhawk lands in a Bourne garden, capturing a fledgling starling

A pair of magpies, which stopped to watch the action, disturbed the sparrowhawk which took its prey with it as it flew off.

It happened just 10ft away from the home and these images were captured through a glass patio door.

Says the RSPB website: “Sparrowhawks are small birds of prey. They're adapted for hunting birds in confined spaces like dense woodland, so gardens are ideal hunting grounds for them.

“Adult male sparrowhawks have bluish-grey back and wings and orangey-brown bars on their chest and belly. Females and young birds have brown back and wings, and brown bars underneath. Sparrowhawks have bright yellow or orangey eyes, long, yellow legs and long talons. Females are larger than males, as with all birds of prey.

“They eat mainly small birds, but 120 different species have been recorded. Males can catch birds up to thrush size, but females, being bigger, can catch birds up to pigeon size. Some sparrowhawks catch bats.”