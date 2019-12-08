The Stamford Santa Fun Run through Burghley Park attracted an incredible 1,500 participants today (Sunday, December 8) - each one dressed as Father Christmas.

Organised by Stamford Burghley Rotary, the event was raising funds for a host of local good causes, and attracted support and sponsorship from about 40 groups and businesses.

The amount raised today is being totted up and will be included soon on this website and with a picture special in the Mercury newspaper on sale on Friday. For now, here are photos from the event taken by Alan Walters.