Rain showers didn’t put off a host of four-legged friends from entering a dog show.

The fifth annual Deepings Dog Show was hosted on Sunday at the Jubilee Park in Deeping St James, organised jointly by the Friends of Jubilee Park and Deeping St James Parish Council.

In the run-up to the event, organisers had been keeping an anxious eye on the weather forecast but despite rain showers beforehand, it stayed dry for the main competition.

Judy Stevens, a Deeping St James parish councillor, said it was a good, community-spirited event.

She said: “It’s a well established community event and everyone who comes has a lovely time. People really do enjoy it.”

Categories included prettiest female and handsomest male, dog with the waggiest tale, cutest puppy and best young handler. Adam with his bulldog Winston took home the prize for one man and his dog - a tribute to Father’s Day - and the overall prize of the day.

As well as a host of pet-themed stalls, there were also refreshments and charity stalls.

Funds raised will go towards the Friends of Jubilee Park’s efforts to improve disabled access at the park.

Judy thanked the Friends, and in particular Carole Bremner, for their efforts in putting on the event.