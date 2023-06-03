A family-run company has opened a new physiotherapy clinic.

Father and son Jake and Paul Showler will manage Showler Physiotherapy in St Leonard’s Street, Stamford, which shares a building with Asembo hair and beauty salon.

The company was founded 25 years ago in Peterborough by Paul, who was previously the head physiotherapist at Peterborough United Football Club.

Hi son Jake said: “Since I joined the business in 2017 it has been my aim to expand so we can help more people with pain and injuries.

“Stamford is the perfect place for this as we already have a large client base in the town who travel to our Peterborough clinic, so opening the new clinic here made sense.”

The team treat back and neck pain, sport injuries and joint pain.