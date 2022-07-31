Each week Mercury readers send in photos they have taken around the area and we feature one as our 'picture of the week'

David Dykes, of Helpston, took this photo at Burghley Park, near Stamford, on one of the hottest days of the year.

The deer can be seen taking shelter under the trees.

David Dykes took this photo of deer in the shade at Burghley House, near Stamford

