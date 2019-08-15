These pictures show the scale of a huge fire that engulfed a field outside a village between Stamford and Market Deeping this afternoon (August 15).

Fire crews from across the area were called to the blaze which took hold of about 10 acres of farmland off Main Road in Tallington at about 3.15pm.

They were damping down at the scene at about 4.30pm.

