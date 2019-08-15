Pictures from the scene as 10 acres of farmland on fire near A1175 Main Road, Tallington between Stamford and Market Deeping
Published: 17:38, 15 August 2019
| Updated: 17:40, 15 August 2019
These pictures show the scale of a huge fire that engulfed a field outside a village between Stamford and Market Deeping this afternoon (August 15).
Fire crews from across the area were called to the blaze which took hold of about 10 acres of farmland off Main Road in Tallington at about 3.15pm.
They were damping down at the scene at about 4.30pm.