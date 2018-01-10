Pilot plan for food waste collections

A pilot scheme is due to be launched to collect food waste every week from 4,700 homes in South Kesteven.

The pilot is set to include homes in Grantham, Stamford and surrounding rural areas.

South Kesteven District Council is working with Lincolnshire County Council on a 12-month trial, whose £210,000 costs would be funded by the county council.

A council report said the proposal aims to boost recycling rates and reduce the amount of contaminated materials rejected for recycling.

Trials would also allow Lincolnshire’s county and district councils to see what food waste can be collected every week, what the costs are, the impacts on recycling, as well as customer acceptance.

Such food waste collections could use dedicated food waste vehicles or standard refuse waste collection vehicles with food ‘pods’ built into them, allowing one vehicle to collect the weekly bin loads at the same time as the food waste on a weekly basis.

SKDC says its trial would see the pilot food waste collection operate on existing collection rounds, making it possible to measure the impact of the service on residual and recycled waste streams. Some 1.3kg of waste is expected from each property, amounting to a possible 320 tonnes a year.

The report said the results of the pilot would be shared among the county and district councils who make up the Lincolnshire Waste Partmership, allowing the partnership to make informed decisions for a future waste strategy.

It warned the pilot cannot develop into a costly and permanent scheme as further funding may not be secured. The trial also depended on confirmed funding from the county council and SKDC securing the provision of plant, equipment and treatment processes to handle the food waste.

SKDC’s Cabinet meeting yesterday was recommended to approve the pilot in principle and to delegate authority for cabinet member for environment Dr Peter Moseley to agree terms with Lincolnshire County Council.