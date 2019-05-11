Pilot project to help conservation in Rutland
A pilot project will be
launched in Rutland to measure the state of the environment.
The Sustainable Land Trust launches its Big Ecosystems Survey on Monday, May 13, to inspire people to learn about their environment and address issues such as climate change and biodiversity loss.
The pilot, starts at10am at The King Centre, Barleythorpe, with presentations from the Barleythorpe CommunityTrust and the Melton and Oakham Waterways Society.
They will lead into a training session on measuring biodiversity – plant identification.
In following weeks, the training programme will take place on the Oakham Heights housing development in Barleythorpe from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and at the Oakham Canal from 4pm to 6pm on regular Mondays.
The programme will run over three months and will train volunteers in how to survey their housing estate, village, school grounds, or community garden to identify all of the services nature is providing to their area.
Landtrust CEO Kate Hiseman said: “This programme brings it to a level that people can really start to make a difference as a result of their own actions.
Kate added: “Our ultimate aim is to create Natural Leaders across the UK, focussing on both urban and rural land to promote the value that nature has.”
For more information and to register as a Natural Leader ring 01664 400150.
