Users of an outdoor gym will soon be able to have a game of table tennis thanks to a recycling project and some new bins.

A new table tennis table is to be bought for the gym, a free facility at Stamford Recreation Ground built and run by Frank Newbon Community Projects Community Interest Company. The table will cost £1,200 and will be in place by the summer.

It will be paid for from the proceeds of used drinks cans which are exchanged for cash. The Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers came up with the idea and collected more than £3,000 last year towards setting up the gym.

Neil McIvor of Team Stamford helped collect the bins and put them in place

A third ton of scrap aluminium has recently been reached in just over a year.

“Talking to people down at the gym and many have said that would be the best thing to put in there next,” said Stewart Jackson, the creator of Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook page.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s has recently given the group two can crusher bins which crush discarded cans, and need less emptying.

Stewart Jackson, the creator of Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford, who spearheaded the outdoor gym

The bins were used as a fundraiser for the air ambulance, but the charity could no longer collect the cans because of rising fuel costs.

“We have wheelie bins around the town collecting the cans but they take a lot of emptying because they fill up so fast," Stewart added.

“It’s such a good way for us to fundraise.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s has donated two can crusher bins to raise money for the outdoor gym

"There are ongoing costs and maintenance so we need to keep fundraising to keep the place going.

"As the weather improves it gets busier and busier so it would be nice to get more equipment in there."

The group are also giving Team Stamford £250 to buy flower bulbs with the remaining proceeds.