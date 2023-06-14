Music memorabilia and vinyl records will go under the hammer at a town auction house.

Lots include a 1973 copy of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon complete with stickers, and George Harrison's All Things Must Pass, a three LP box set, still sealed, from 2001.

People can view the collectables, memorabilia and records at Stamford Auction House at Meadow View Business Park, Uffington Road, Stamford, on Thursday (June 22) and Friday (June 23).

Lots can also be viewed at stamfordauctionrooms.com

The auction will take the form of live bidding from 10am at the auction house.

More information is also available on 01780 411485.