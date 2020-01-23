An extraordinary band, dubbed The Definitive Floyd Experience, returns to Stamford Corn Exchange next Saturday (January 25) for a celebration of one of the world’s greatest musical phenomenon.

Following the hugely successful tour of The Wall in 2019, Think Floyd continue their celebration of this classic album with a new production for 2020 featuring a complete performance of the iconic album as well as the whole range of classic Pink Floyd.

The talented musicians that make up the Think Floyd show have managed to faithfully recreate all the atmosphere, visual magnitude and musical excellence of Pink Floyd live on stage.

Think Floyd

With an impressive laser light show this is a must-see for all Pink Floyd fans.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £25.50 from01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk