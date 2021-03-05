A pizza restaurant with outdoor seating could be coming to a town square this summer.

The building, which sits below the bus station in Sheep Market, Stamford, was previously a lettings agency but the ground floor, which is owned and leased by South Kesteven District Council, has been empty since December 2019.

Plans to change the use of the ground floor from offices to a restaurant have been submitted to the council, and could result in a new tenant taking a 10-year lease and turning it into a pizzeria.

The building in Sheep Market, Stamford, is earmarked to become a pizza restaurant

At a meeting of the district council’s cabinet on Tuesday, Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick), who is leader of the council, spoke enthusiastically about the proposed new “artisan pizzeria” and said he was looking forward to seeing the paved area to the front of the building used for outdoor dining.

He added that the council was in talks with Stamford Civic Society about making Sheep Market a place people would be able to sit and enjoy.

The 17th Century façade of the Grade II Listed building was originally behind 61 High Street, facing east, and was part of the Stamford Mercury premises which were demolished in 1936.

The façade was saved by the owners of the Mercury and put on the front of the waiting room of the newly constructed bus station.

In an email to the council’s planning committee sent last month, Jim Mason, chairman of Stamford Civic Society, highlighted the need for any changes to the building to be sympathetic to its historical importance.

Mr Mason described the heritage impact assessment, submitted to South Kesteven District Council’s planning department with the planning application, as “woefully inadequate”, adding: “The massive external flue, proposed for the north elevation, would look absolutely absurd and would seriously compromise the appearance, architectural value and every other aspect of this important building.

“There is also no mention made of the damage that would be caused from the flue passing through the historic external wall.”

He suggested a solution might be to contain the flue within the existing chimney and offered the civic society’s assistance in “considering the best approach”.

Mick Purvis, landlord of the Golden Fleece in Sheep Market, welcomed the proposal to give the building a new lease of life, which he feels will help to make the area more attractive to residents and visitors.

After being granted a pavement licence for the pub last year, Mick has had the area extended by the council, to provide more space for people to eat and drink outside this summer.

