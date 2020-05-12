Home   News   Article

Green light for South Kesteven District Council project to convert former St John Ambulance station into offices in Stamford

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 12 May 2020

Plans to convert a former fire station into office space in Stamford have been given the green light.

South Kesteven District Council hopes the renovated building on Elm Street, most recently used as a base for St John Ambulance, will create more jobs.

The authority owns the building and previously estimated the transformation into offices would cost around £100,000.

EnvironmentJobs NewsStamford

