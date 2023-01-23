People can now submit their views on an application for up to 1,350 homes.

Burghley House Preservation Trust wants to develop 'Stamford North' on land between land between Little Casterton Road and Ryhall Road, Stamford.

If permission is granted, the new estate would include a primary school, a local centre that could include a pub or bar and a takeaway, as well as green spaces and play areas.

Image: GummerLeathes / Burghley House Preservation Trust

Views on the proposal can be submitted online to South Kesteven District Council, which will decide the outcome of the application. It has the reference code s23/0055.

People are encouraged to keep their views relevant to specific planning concerns because it is only these that will be taken into consideration by members of the council's planning committee.

Details of how to give feedback can be found at tinyurl.com/SKcomment.

