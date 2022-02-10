Forty-five solar panels could be installed on the roof of a home in Essendine.

Adrian Forsell has contacted Rutland County Council asking about gaining a ‘lawful development certificate’ to put panels on a house in Manor Farm Lane.

Mr Forsell is part of the Mallard Pass Action Group, which opposes plans by Windel and Canadian Solar to build a 2,175-acre solar farm surrounding Essendine.

Rutland County Council is being consulted on plans for solar panels

He said: “We need solar but there are alternatives that do not devour great areas of productive farm land.

“There are more than two-billion square metres of south-facing commercial roof space in the UK, which could potentially produce 400 gigawatts of electricity.

"To reach ‘net-zero’ carbon emissions we would need to produce between 75 and 90 gigawatts of electricity in this way.”

Mr Forsell added that with the unit price of electricity rising at home from 14p to 24p per kilowatt hour, putting solar panels on his roof would 'pay for itself' in eight years.