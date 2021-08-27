Automatic numberplate recognition cameras could be used to deter lorry drivers from flouting rules of the road.

The suggestion to have an ANPR system was made by Lincolnshire county councillor Kelham Cooke (Con) after hearing that a lorry driver had attempted to reverse out of Stamford High Street into Red Lion Square in the middle of the afternoon.

Breda Griffin, addressing a meeting of Stamford Town Council, had said: “We need to get the police here as enforcement officers in the High Street.

Deliveries can only be made in the high street at certain times. The Tesco lorry, pictured at 8.30am on Wednesday, was allowed to be there.

“The other day there was chaos because road closures in the town centre made drivers try to find alternative routes.

“A huge articulated lorry was trying to reverse into Red Lion Square from High Street at 3.30pm.

“The driver must have started to go up the High Street and then saw people sitting outside the coffee shops and thought better of it.”

There are signs at each end of Stamford High Street warning that it is a pedestrian zone, with loading allowed between 4pm and 10am.

Mayor Gloria Johnson backed the suggestion to get in touch with police, suggesting they should contact the chief constable.

Coun Cooke, who represents Stamford East on Lincolnshire County Council, was at the meeting to report on matters arising from the county authority.

He stepped in to suggest a solution may arise in the coming months that doesn’t involve putting police on the scene.

“Due to a change in legislation that is being talked about, the county council may be able to place ANPR in High Street, which we could hopefully see happen next year,” he said.

ANPR cameras are already used by Lincolnshire Police and neighbouring forces to track vehicles believed to have been stolen or in use by criminals.

After the meeting, Stamford police inspector Gary Stewart said he would welcome ANPR use in High Street, or 'rising bollards' for which a code was needed, meaning staff could focus on other crimes.

The cameras allow forces to track specific vehicles in close to ‘real time’ and there are more than 11,000 of them in the UK, forming a network which can be accessed by different police forces.

New ANPR cameras were being put up in Rutland this year, although police do not advertise the locations in case this helps criminals to evade detection.

Stamford Town Council is to invite Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones a future meeting of the council.

