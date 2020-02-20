Plans 'in early stages' to build new £10m sports centre at Stamford School
Published: 17:14, 20 February 2020
| Updated: 17:16, 20 February 2020
A new £10m sports centre is in the pipeline at Stamford Schools - and it will likely be open to the public.
A source close to the school told the Mercury the facility would likely be developed on the grounds of the Junior School off Kettering Road.
Stamford Endowed Schools confirmed they were looking to develop a new facility that would benefit the whole town.
