Building materials company Cemex has submitted a planning application to build a new quarry.

According to Cemex, the proposed sand and gravel quarry at Thetford Farm Estate, north-west of Baston, is needed to replace the West Deeping site, which is ‘nearing exhaustion’, and will retain a supply of aggregates and local quarrying jobs.

But residents have already expressed concerns about the 83-hectare site that could see 49 hectares of land dug up, and staged a peaceful protest at a public exhibition by Cemex at Baston Village Hall in March.

Protestors at Baston Village Hall in March

They launched an online petition, signed by more than 700 people, highlighting fears about additional traffic through the village, and the effect of quarry dust on people’s health, particularly children’s.

Within the application to Lincolnshire County Council, Cemex proposes to restore the quarried land in phases over 10 to 12 years, from 2026.

This would include areas for nature conservation and biodiversity, the reinstatement of land for agriculture, and new public rights of way connecting with local footpaths and a circular walking route. A new lake will also be created.

Cemex proposes a new sand and gravel quarry north of Baston

Some residents are not convinced by the suggested benefits.

One has submitted their objection on the Lincolnshire County Council website, saying: “The village is being surrounded by waterlogged former gravel extraction pits that are erroneously called nature reserves rather than what they really are.

“If these pits were changed back to agricultural use then people would not object so much, but with this nature reserve nonsense added to the planning application it seems the ducks are now being catered for more than the lives of residents.”

They added: “If this continues, South Kesteven District Council will have the added expense of changing all the village signs to read ‘Baston Island’.”

Another has submitted their view, saying: “This will make the village a rat run and dust trap for years and it's already bad enough.

“More pressure on the A15 is untenable and downright dangerous. School kids need to cross the roads daily.

“This must not be allowed to go through. Baston is dirty and noisy enough already.”

Matthew Shorland, development manager for Cemex, said: “This new quarry will be a key source of materials for our national construction industry, and we are pleased to have submitted an application that will contribute to support the local economy and retain skilled quarrying jobs in the area.

“We maintain a positive relationship with the community and are happy to respond to any questions they may have.”

Jo-anne Richardson, of landowner Thetford Farm Estate, said: “We’re excited by the submission of this application, which will play a key role in securing the future of Thetford Farm Estate, supporting our diversification and growth. The new circular footpath and beautiful, biodiverse wildlife lake that for part of the restoration plans will create fantastic new environmental features in Baston.

“Though arable farming remains at the heart of our business, adapting our business strategy is critical to our survival, success and support for employment in Baston.”

The planning application is on Lincolnshire County Council’s website with the reference PL/0070/23. It can be found at: tinyurl.com/BastonQuarry

People can view documents relating to the application and submit their comments before a decision is made by the council.