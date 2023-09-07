A former bus station could be turned into a travel information centre at a cost of £6.5 million.

Rutland County Council has applied for the bus station in John Street in Oakham to become a manned ‘mobi-hub’ on a temporary basis.

This would offer year-round travel information, as well as shops and other commercial spaces.

Oakham bus station could become a travel centre. Photo: Google Maps

Bus passengers have not been using the bus station building - only teenagers have been congregating there – and since November 2019 is has been closed in the evenings due to repeated antisocial behaviour and vandalism that added to maintenance costs.

The new use for the building, if approved, would be manned by one or two Rutland County Council staff members.

It would have space for e-bike storage – a public e-bike collection and drop-off scheme.

The proposed layout of the bus station. Image: Rutland County Council

A three-hour disabled parking bay is in Westgate Gate Street, 33 metres from the building and more disabled parking is at the Westgate car park 85 metres away.

The bus stop and bus waiting areas will remain.

Before a decision is made, people will be asked for their views on public transport, walking and cycling.

If the proposals are approved, the expected £6.5 million cost will come from money awarded to Rutland as part of the Government’s levelling up fund for rural areas. Rutland County Council and Melton Borough Council submitted a joint bid at the beginning of 2023, and were awarded £26.1 million to share.