Hotel plan for Rock House in Scotgate, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:00, 09 June 2022

A mansion built for the former owner of the Mercury could be turned into a hotel.

Rock House in Scotgate, Stamford, used as offices in recent years, could become a seven-bedroom hotel if the ‘change of use’ application is approved by South Kesteven District Council.

Agent for the application, Matt Hubbard from The Planning Hub said: “It’s a listed building with an interesting history, it is within easy walking distance of the town centre and has its own parking spaces.

