Plans to build 45 homes close to a woodland have been submitted by a developer.

If given the go-ahead by South Kesteven District Council, Hazelton Homes will be able to build on a greenfield area nearly the size of two football pitches in Bourne.

The land, already earmarked for housing in the South Kesteven District Local Plan, lies north-west of Cedar Drive but would leave a strip of greenfield land about 150m to 200m wide between the new homes and the east side of Bourne Wood.