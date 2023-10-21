Councils will work together to decide where money from a big housing development is spent.

South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council have agreed to work together on the Stamford North development as members of the two cabinets have approved a Statement of Common Ground.

This ensures members and officers from both councils can have their say on where the money from developer contributions can be best spent to deliver essential infrastructure and mitigates the impact of the new homes.

A layout of Monarch Park. Image: Allison Homes

Stamford North is expected to include 1,350 homes, with an additional 650, known as Monarch Park, over the border in Rutland.

The cabinet previously signed the Statement of Common Ground in 2019 but after the scrapping of Rutland’s local plan, it had to be approved again.