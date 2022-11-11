Plans have been drawn up for a two-storey extension to a school.

The application would add three new laboratories and expand an existing one at Stamford Endowed Schools' science block, accessed from Brazenose Lane.

Office space and more external staircases would also be added.

Slide the white circle and line across to see 'before' and 'after' drawings

While a report accompanying the planning application says neighbours’ views will not be badly affected, opposition has been raised.

One objection, from a St Leonard's Street resident, says the scale of the proposed building will “further reduce the amount of natural light” to properties, and that the design of the building “is not in keeping with the architectural heritage of the local surroundings and conservation area”.

Concerns have also been raised about more pupils using the site, potentially adding to traffic, and that building contractors were already on site.

If approved by South Kesteven District Council, the extension would be built from buff-coloured bricks, vertically hung timber and vertical lead cladding. There would also be a ‘living wall’ with plants grown up a vertical surface.

Stamford Town Council is making no objection to the plan “subject to neighbour’s amenities being respected” and wants the contractor to repair any damage it might do to verges or kerbs.

Stamford Endowed Schools' girls’ senior school, based in High Street St Martin’s, and boys’ senior school, based in the St Paul’s Street area, will be made fully co-educational from the start of the next academic year.

A spokesperson for the school said no objections had yet appeared on the district councils planning portal and they would not comment on a 'live' application.

The existing science block, pictured from Brazenose Lane

They added: “We have appointed Orchard Building Contractors to carry out the work on our science block extension once planning permission has been granted, as well as number of other projects on site associated with our move to co-ed in September 2023.

"We have, however, begun preparatory works around the science site that do not require planning permission. This includes ensuring safe access routes to the science block are in place for students and staff, the internal refurbishment of a number of classrooms, and the creation of new pastoral spaces."

The spokesperson added that the school "fully respects the planning process that needs to take place".

One end of the existing science block, which could extend upwards

The planning reference number is s22/1953.

If plans are approved, building contractors will be accessing the site from Brazenose Lane