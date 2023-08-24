A school will be extended if plans are approved.

Lincolnshire County Council has put forward a scheme for Baston Primary School.

If it wins approval from the planning authority, South Kesteven District Council, work is expected to begin in the spring and should be completed by the start of the new school year in September 2024.

Baston Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Plans will be displayed to the public at Baston Primary school from 3.30pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 6. People can also find out then how to have their say.