Thanks to keen-eyed readers, a mystery plane that circled Stamford and was also seen close to RAF Cottesmore and over Bourne today (July 1) has been identified.

The distinct silhouette and four propellers helped people work out that the low-flying aircraft was an Airbus A400, including Neil Davies from Ramsgate in Kent who phoned the Mercury office this afternoon.

Further photos followed, including this shot sent in by Simon Wheatley.

Airbus A400 by Simon Wheatley (13233229)

Stuart Cuttle was also able to find the plane, its speed and altitude on a phone app.

RAF app (13233769)

According to the RAF, the A400M Atlas aircraft went into military operation in 2014 and can carry loads of up to 37 tonnes.

It is also known for its low-flying capabilities.

