Burghley and South Kesteven District Council have submitted a planning application for the proposed St Martin’s Park development off Barnack Road, Stamford.

Earlier this year, Burghley and South Kesteven District Council announced they were collaborating to bring forward plans for the 14.7-hectare Barnack Road site which includes a commercial area, a 'mixed-use' area, a retirement village, a range of residential properties including 30 per cent affordable homes, and areas of green and open space.

The district council provided six hectares of land, including the former Cummins factory which it bought for £7.5m,and Burghley eight hectares. They are sharing the costs and the proceeds of the development equally.