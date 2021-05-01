Plans are being drawn up for a fair to take place in Stamford this summer.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday evening (April 27), William Percival, of the Showmen's Guild, put his case across to councillors for the return of 'a small version of normal' to the town.

William explained how the guild hopes to bring a small fair, which would occupy the Meadows, to Stamford during the second weekend in July.

The opening of Stamford Mid-Lent Fair in 2019

He assured councillors that the fair would be able to comply with the Government guidance surrounding Covid-19.

"Being in summer time and all being well, there shouldn't be a problem," said William.

"It will be nice to see the people we know in Stamford again, we know a lot of people support the fair."

In January, the Stamford Mid-Lent Fair was cancelled for the second year in a row due to efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The fair, which is the largest street fair in Lincolnshire, was due in Stamford from March 15 to March 20.

William said: "It will be nice to see everybody enjoying themselves after this time of 18 months being virtually in a lockdown, our members have not had any business.

"The fair was cancelled in 2020 and we've just now started moving."

The amenities committee will discuss the plans at a meeting next month.