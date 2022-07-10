An application is set to be submitted for 120 new homes in Stamford.

Bellway is set to ask South Kesteven District Council for permission to build 120 homes on land off Uffington Road in Stamford.

The plans form part of a wider redevelopment of former industrial land at the Mirlees Blackstone site, where a new Aldi store has been built and a new homes development by Vistry is currently in progress.

A CGI of a proposed new development by Bellway on a former industrial site in Uffington Road, Stamford. Credit: Bellway

The ‘Stamford East’ development, next to Morrisons, was previously said to have a capacity of 162 properties - a figure set down in the South Kesteven District Council Local Plan. Now the South Kesteven District Council ‘draft annual position statement’ sets out 258 homes for the site to be built by 2024.

Bellway Eastern Counties has met with Stamford Town Council to outline its proposals for 120 new homes, and once the application is submitted there will be a statutory consultation period as part of the planning process.

Philip Standen, managing director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “This site provides an exceptional opportunity to redevelop disused brownfield land and help meet the need for new homes in Stamford.

“As a responsible developer, Bellway builds high-quality, sustainable new homes. This site is located site within walking distance of the town centre and its amenities.

“The scheme we have designed would fit with the wider regeneration for this area of former industrial land off Uffington Road. We will be proposing to enhance existing green open spaces, connecting them through new footpaths and cycle paths within our site.”

Bellway is proposing a development of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Affordable housing provision would be agreed with South Kesteven District Council to ensure homes were provided for shared ownership and low-cost rental.