Air fears defer decision on 70 homes by A1 at Colsterworth between Stamford and Grantham
Plans for 70 homes close to the A1 between Grantham and Stamford have been thrown up in the air after environmental concerns were raised.
Members of South Kesteven Planning Committee deferred the proposals by Quality Solicitors, which cares for the estate of the late Susan Goffin.
The plan is to build the properties on an 11-acre site north ofthe roundabout on Bourne Road in Colsterworth.
The site is currently an agricultural field and a landscaped bund has been proposed which would be planted with wild-flowers in a bit to improve the look of the area, protect the area from noise, and build a habitat for wildlife.
However, Mark Ramage a Colsterworth Parish Councillor, caused concern when he said figures on the Defra website said the level of nitrogen dioxide in the air around the site was at 60 micrograms – the European standard should be 40, he said.
Coun Ramage also disputed several points in the report, including around flooding where he said the “assessment does not reflect our experiences the land is prone to flooding.”
Council officers noted that statutory consultees such as the authority’s Environmental Protection Team had not objected to the plans.
Their legal advisor also noted that although the figure was from Defra there was no other supporting evidence to hand such as when or where measurements were taken from.
Coun Phil Dilks (Ind-Deeping St James) was particularly concerned about the levels and called for more information saying if they were true: “I would not want to be raising my grandchildren on that site.”
Coun Rosemary Kaberry-Brown (Con-Peasecliffe and Ridgeway) said she was concerned over the noise from the A1 and its impact on residents particularly on hot days, despite the proposed bund similar to that used elsewhere on the road.
Again council officers said no objection had been raised, however the councillor was backed by Councillor Penny Milne who said she was not convinced.
Councillors agreed to defer the application so more data could be gathered.
Statutory consultees have asked for £347,955 towards education facilities, £46,200 towards health facilities and around £46,872 of children’s play equipment.
A total of 24 homes would be classed as affordable.
