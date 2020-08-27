Showmen's Guild request to hold autumn fair refused by Stamford Town Council
Published: 14:15, 27 August 2020
| Updated: 14:18, 27 August 2020
The Showmen’s Guild has been refused permission to hold its autumn fair in Stamford.
Ashley Wood, a member of the organisation, put forward plans to Stamford Town Council to hold a fun fair at the Recreation Ground or Stamford Meadows from September 11 to 19.
But members of the council were in agreement at their virtual meeting on Tuesday night (August 25) that it is too soon to consider holding such an event.
Maddy Baillie
