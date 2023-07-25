Three new bungalows and garages could be built on a plot of land between houses.

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council for three new bungalows between Park Road and Bridge Street, Deeping St James.

A new driveway off Park Road would give access to the homes and each property would have two car parking spaces.

Park Road in Deeping St James. Photo: Google

Approval was given to the scheme at appeal in 2019 after the council initially rejected the plans.

However the outline planning permission ran out in May last year so the applicant is re-applying to get the go-ahead on the same proposals.

The plans are awaiting a decision by the council’s planning team.

