Plans for 650 homes and a country park to the north of Stamford have been put forward for a decision.

The Allison Homes application forms part of the Monarch Park estate on the former Quarry Farm, between Casterton Road and Little Casterton.

At this stage the application seeks 'outline' permission, meaning there are no detailed images or descriptions of individual properties.

Allison Homes is applying to build phases 1 and 2 of the Stamford North development

But, if granted by Rutland County Council, it will pave the way for the wider 'Stamford North' development, which straddles the Lincolnshire border and would number 1,300 homes in total.

Allison Homes proposes to build properties ranging from one to five-bedrooms, nearly a third of which would be 'affordable' housing.

Its outline application also includes a county park measuring 35 hectares - the equivalent of 65 football pitches, and there would be a 'local centre' building, acting as a gateway to the park.

Allison Homes wants to build on Quarry Farm

According to the application, the centre would "capture a range of potential uses to provide flexibility but has the scope to include any uses, such as retail, a café, financial or professional services; indoor sport, recreation or fitness; medical or health facilities; a nursery;or office or light industrial use.".

It adds: "In addition, the local centre could also include an educational use and a meeting hall for the community."

Photos of the wood-clad watersports centre and café overlooking Gunwade Lake in Ferry Meadows, Peterborough, are used in the application to illustrate how the centre might look.

The planning application's submission follows a public consultation carried out on behalf of Allison Homes last summer, which included sending a newsletter to 4,000 homes inviting feedback, and carrying out an online survey.

There were 752 responses with 57 per cent of these people saying they did not support the proposed development, 21 per cent saying they were generally in favour, and 22 per cent saying they were undecided.

A 'Design and Access' document, which has been published alongside the planning application, said: "Generally opposition to the proposal was largely focused on the loss of existing wild areas and impact on existing wildlife, and impact on Stamford’s infrastructure (health, education and roads and traffic)."

The wider development across the north of Stamford should result in the construction of a new main road from Ryhall Road in the east to Casterton Road in the west.

Meanwhile, a new primary school has also been proposed for the wider development site, and until that is built and opened, Malcolm Sargent and Bluecoat primary schools are identified as being 'within walking distance'.

Stamford Welland Academy, Casterton College and Stamford Endowed Schools are named as the three secondary schools serving the proposed new homes.

The application will be debated by Rutland County Council's planning committee in the next few weeks. The council can approve or reject the application.

