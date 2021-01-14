Home   News   Article

St Martin's Park in Stamford is 'a good use of land'

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:52, 14 January 2021
 | Updated: 16:55, 14 January 2021

A development of homes, business units and a retirement village has been branded a good use of land.

The Cummins factory off Barnack Road in Stamford closed in 2018 and was subsequently bought by South Kesteven District Council for £7.5m.

Burghley Estates added some adjacent land and collaborated with the council to propose ‘St Martin’s Park’, a development featuring residential properties, including 30 per cent affordable homes, retirement homes and areas of green and open space.

