St Martin's Park in Stamford is 'a good use of land'
Published: 16:52, 14 January 2021
| Updated: 16:55, 14 January 2021
A development of homes, business units and a retirement village has been branded a good use of land.
The Cummins factory off Barnack Road in Stamford closed in 2018 and was subsequently bought by South Kesteven District Council for £7.5m.
Burghley Estates added some adjacent land and collaborated with the council to propose ‘St Martin’s Park’, a development featuring residential properties, including 30 per cent affordable homes, retirement homes and areas of green and open space.