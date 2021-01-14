A development of homes, business units and a retirement village has been branded a good use of land.

The Cummins factory off Barnack Road in Stamford closed in 2018 and was subsequently bought by South Kesteven District Council for £7.5m.

Burghley Estates added some adjacent land and collaborated with the council to propose ‘St Martin’s Park’, a development featuring residential properties, including 30 per cent affordable homes, retirement homes and areas of green and open space.