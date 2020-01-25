The owners of the demolished Essendine Hotel site have revealed their plans for a new business development.

Alexandra Property Group, based in Bourne, secured planning permission from Rutland County Council on Wednesday, January 15.

The company also runs family business Switchserve and plans to move the operation onto the site from its current base on Spalding Road in Bourne.

The Essendine Hotel has been demolished.

The Essendine Hotel in Stamford Road, Essendine, stood empty for 14 years before it was knocked down to make way for the redevelopment.

The proposals include offices, a warehouse, light industrial units and 19 parking spaces - a total of 8,729 sq ft of employment space. It is anticipated that six full-time and two part-time jobs will be created.

Ben Gunner, of Alexandra Property Group, said the plan is to create a new home for Switchserve as well as four more units for other businesses to rent.

He said: “We are very pleased the plans have been approved following 18 months of the pre-planning, design, discussion with the local parish council, Smithers & Purslow architect team, neighbours and the council for the planning application.”

An artist's impression of the new development.

Switchserve is a low voltage switchgear specialist working in the UK and abroad. It was created by Ben’s father Dave Gunner in 2003 and the pair have run it together since 2007.

Ben said: “The business and team has grown in reputation and we have outgrown our site in Bourne.

“We have been looking for a site for a few years now that will give us much more room to continue the business and team growth.

“We are a team of eight currently and are looking for another one or two team members this year.

“We have expressed our design and layout for the building and the architectural team have brought that through planning for us to give us a good quality, nice looking building for the long term, with great office, workshop and storage space.”

Essendine Hotel during demolition. Photo: Mark Warren.

He said the site was convenient as the Switchserve team all live nearby.

Ben added: “We hope the four additional units will be good for local small business as in the past we and others have struggled to find smaller units to rent in the local area.

“We have more work to do to complete the detailed drawings for the structure and interior layout and are discussing the build with local companies.

“We hope work on the site will start this summer and take around 12 months.”

