A Grade II listed 19th Century Maltings on an estate could be converted into holiday accommodation for up to 13 people.

Burghley Estates have submitted the plans to Peterborough City Council for the redundant building, close to Burghley Park Golf Club, in London Road.

Large parties of up to 13 people would let the building which, if approved, could be converted into five double bedrooms.

The Maltings

There would also be a bedroom with three single beds.

The design and access statement by Harris McCormack Architects, states: "The shape, size and location of the building recommend it as an ideal holiday let, which will keep the building occupied and alive."

