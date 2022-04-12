A refused planning application for up to 50 homes has been 'called in' following a legal challenge.

The scheme for land north of Cold Overton Road near Langham was rejected by Rutland County Council planning committee last month.

Following a legal challenge by the applicant, Langton Homes, it will return before the council committee on April 28.

The proposed scheme off Cold Overton Road, Langham. Image: Golby Luck

A further report will be produced by Rutland County Council before the meeting and addressing points raised by the applicant in their challenge.

As part of the report, a further resolution will also be put forward for the committee to consider and then vote on.

Letters are being sent to all those who commented on the original planning application, considered in March.

Papers for the special planning committee meeting on Thursday, April 28. There will be no public deputations or questions as part of the proceedings.