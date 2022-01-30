Plans to extend 30mph speed limit in Fitzwilliam Road, Stamford into Rutland
Published: 06:00, 30 January 2022
A road is set to be subject to a new speed limit.
At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (January 25), it was announced that the Fizwilliam Road speed limit in Stamford is due to extend.
Town clerk, Patricia Stuart-Mogg, met with members of the Lincolnshire Highways Safety Partnership to discuss extending the 30 mph speed limit into Rutland.
A speed recognition sign will also be installed in the area.