Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans to extend 30mph speed limit in Fitzwilliam Road, Stamford into Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 30 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A road is set to be subject to a new speed limit.

At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (January 25), it was announced that the Fizwilliam Road speed limit in Stamford is due to extend.

Town clerk, Patricia Stuart-Mogg, met with members of the Lincolnshire Highways Safety Partnership to discuss extending the 30 mph speed limit into Rutland.

Speed limit sign
Speed limit sign

A speed recognition sign will also be installed in the area.

Stamford Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE