A road is set to be subject to a new speed limit.

At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (January 25), it was announced that the Fizwilliam Road speed limit in Stamford is due to extend.

Town clerk, Patricia Stuart-Mogg, met with members of the Lincolnshire Highways Safety Partnership to discuss extending the 30 mph speed limit into Rutland.

Speed limit sign

A speed recognition sign will also be installed in the area.