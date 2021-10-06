South Kesteven District Council will look to approve its plans for a major new development in Stamford.

The authority's planning committee looks set to give the go ahead to the St Martin's Park proposals for the former Cummins Site, which, if approved, will include 190 homes, a retirement village of 150 homes and a number of light industrial workshops and offices.

South Kesteven District Council also hopes to build a convenience store and café at the site, as well as improved cycle and pedestrian access to parkland.

The former diesel generator manufacturing site in Barnack Road is owned by South Kesteven District Council which is working with Burghley Estates, owners of the greenfield land next door.

The former Cummins factory, which was bought for £7.5m by the district council in 2019, will be demolished if plans are approved.

In a report to councillors ahead of a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, planning officers have recommended the outline plans for approval.

They estimate about 825 jobs would be created across the site once developed, exceeding the number of jobs lost when the Cummins business closed in 2018, and that more than £2.8 million a year would be brought induring the next four years.

A total of 43 representations were received by the council on the plans, including three of support, seven neutral but offering comments, and 33 objections.

Some concerns include the developing of the field to the east, which was seen as damaging the existing rural approach and the setting of Burghley House, which is less than 1km away, while the most common concern was surrounding traffic.

However, officers' transport assessments concluded that the development 'would constitute a net reduction in vehicle movements to and from the site.

If plans are approved, the NHS have requested a financial contribution of £125,400 towards the development of a new digital consultation suite and clinical administration room at the Sheepmarket Surgery.

The planning committee meeting will take place in the South Kesteven District Council Chamber in Grantham at 1pm on Wednesday.